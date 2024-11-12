Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,387 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $13,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 722.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG opened at $98.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.62. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

