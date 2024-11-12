Harbour Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.75% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $5,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGMS opened at $27.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.35. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.1076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

