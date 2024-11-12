Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM) Short Interest Down 81.3% in October

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:HROWM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the October 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Price Performance

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,066. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.39. Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $27.72.

Get Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 alerts:

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.7422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.20%.

Harrow Health, Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Company Profile

harrow health, inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells medications for unmet needs primarily in the united states. the company primarily provides ophthalmology based formulations to physicians and patients; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. it also develops and commercializes therapeutics for treating ocular surface diseases; and non-intravenous sedation and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health Inc. 11.875% Senior Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.