Head-To-Head Survey: La Rosa (LRHC) vs. Its Competitors

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares La Rosa and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio La Rosa $50.37 million -$7.82 million -0.51 La Rosa Competitors $4.29 billion $117.02 million 33.28

La Rosa’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than La Rosa. La Rosa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get La Rosa alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.6% of La Rosa shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of La Rosa shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Rosa -26.49% -174.79% -96.88% La Rosa Competitors -2.39% -23.65% -9.71%

Summary

This table compares La Rosa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

La Rosa peers beat La Rosa on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

About La Rosa

(Get Free Report)

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Real Estate Brokerage Services (Residential), Franchising Services, Coaching Services, Property Management, and Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial). It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; and franchises real estate brokerage agencies. The company also engages in the residential and commercial real estate brokerage business; and property management services to owners of single-family residential properties. La Rosa Holdings Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in Celebration, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for La Rosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Rosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.