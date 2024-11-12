Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases 7,787 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $303,065,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8,641.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,861,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817,037 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 4,058.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,366,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.03. 765,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,869,888. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.95%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

