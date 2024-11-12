Hemenway Trust Co LLC Purchases Shares of 2,492 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.43. 11,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $113.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.37 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

