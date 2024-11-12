Hemenway Trust Co LLC Sells 961 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Xylem accounts for 2.3% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC owned about 0.09% of Xylem worth $28,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 105.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Xylem by 32.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

NYSE XYL traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $125.85. The company had a trading volume of 703,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,645. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.21 and a twelve month high of $146.08.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Xylem from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $163.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.17.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

