Hercules Capital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Hercules Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. Hercules Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Hercules Capital to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.2%.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. Hercules Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 65.07% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The business had revenue of $125.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hercules Capital will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $1,959,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,161,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,338,045.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.83.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

