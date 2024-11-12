Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $202.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.33.

Hershey Trading Up 0.1 %

Hershey Dividend Announcement

NYSE HSY traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $178.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,828. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hershey has a 1-year low of $171.67 and a 1-year high of $211.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.88 and its 200 day moving average is $192.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 14.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 30,461.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 573,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,130,000 after buying an additional 571,766 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hershey by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,959,000 after buying an additional 537,419 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,123,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 66.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 972,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,571,000 after acquiring an additional 389,404 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hershey

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

