Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) CFO Jonathan C. Stein Sells 7,923 Shares

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 7,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $279,840.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,257.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.79. 412,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,544. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85. Hess Midstream LP has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.6846 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.10%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Hess Midstream by 83.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Featured Articles

