Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Insider Michael Stienstra Sells 855 Shares

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) insider Michael Stienstra sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $21,845.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,794,861.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hippo Stock Down 8.9 %

HIPO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.02. 376,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.30. Hippo Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $29.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on HIPO shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Hippo from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Hippo from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIPO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hippo by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 759,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 45,058 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hippo by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 326,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Hippo by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hippo by 99.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

