Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $214.00 to $213.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $225.24 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.71 and a twelve month high of $225.32. The stock has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.64.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

