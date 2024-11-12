ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.24.

ICU Medical Trading Down 0.1 %

ICUI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.01. The company had a trading volume of 267,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,285. ICU Medical has a 52-week low of $79.85 and a 52-week high of $188.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.25.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $2,062,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,973,261.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total value of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.84, for a total value of $2,062,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,973,261.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,502 shares of company stock valued at $8,445,976. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

