ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.400-5.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ICU Medical also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.40-5.70 EPS.

ICUI traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $178.01. 267,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,286. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.56 and its 200 day moving average is $141.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05 and a beta of 0.66. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $79.85 and a fifty-two week high of $188.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.41.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ICU Medical from $147.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.25.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total transaction of $1,872,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,691.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 2,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.22, for a total transaction of $408,376.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,324.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vivek Jain sold 12,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.04, for a total value of $1,872,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,320,691.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,502 shares of company stock worth $8,445,976 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

