IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI) Short Interest Up 562.5% in October

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:DYNI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ DYNI traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857. IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $30.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF Company Profile

The IDX Dynamic Innovation ETF (DYNI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in technology equity ETFs with exposure to companies from around the world with addressable markets perceived to have potential for widespread adoption.

