ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Short Interest Up 355.9% in October

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 666,100 shares, an increase of 355.9% from the October 15th total of 146,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. 353,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,413. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.85.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 65.37% and a negative net margin of 114.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.24% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

