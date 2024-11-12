Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,069 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Independence Realty Trust worth $5,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,996,365 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after acquiring an additional 176,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $22,464,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IRT opened at $21.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.83. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

