InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

IFRX opened at $1.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.57. InflaRx has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InflaRx stock. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC owned about 1.20% of InflaRx worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

