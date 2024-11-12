Insider Buying: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director W D. Minami acquired 5,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,370.07. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 88,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,858. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOMR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 44,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 864,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.

