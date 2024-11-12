Insider Buying: Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director W D. Minami acquired 5,000 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,370.07. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $9.91. 88,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,858. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.88 and a 12 month high of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 16.23 and a quick ratio of 16.23.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 43.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on AOMR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Read Our Latest Report on AOMR
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.