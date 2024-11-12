Insider Buying: Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Purchases 15,625 Shares of Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APXGet Free Report) insider Stuart Davis purchased 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,736.84).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Appen Limited operates as an AI lifecycle company that provides data sourcing, data annotation, and model evaluation solutions in Australia, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Services and New Markets. The company provides a platform for the AI data development process.

