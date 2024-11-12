Insider Buying: Appen Limited (ASX:APX) Insider Purchases 15,625 Shares of Stock

Appen Limited (ASX:APX – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Davis purchased 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.92 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.00 ($19,736.84).
Appen Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 1.95.
About Appen
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Appen
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.