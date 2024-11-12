Insider Buying: Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Free Report) insider James Williamson purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$1,500,000.00 ($986,842.11).

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26.

Australian Vintage Company Profile

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers wine under the Nepenthe, McGuigan Gold, CTZN, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, Not Guilty, McGuigan Mid, Mr. Stubbs, KILKENNY CREAM, Ausgrape, Butcher’s Cellar, Sooshi Mango, Sevenly, The Shy Pig, Tempus One, Passion Pop, and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

