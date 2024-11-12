Insider Buying: Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2024

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVGGet Free Report) insider James Williamson purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$1,500,000.00 ($986,842.11).

Australian Vintage Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26.

Australian Vintage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Australian Vintage Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes wine in Australia, Europe, New Zealand, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers wine under the Nepenthe, McGuigan Gold, CTZN, McGuigan Wines, Tempus Two, Not Guilty, McGuigan Mid, Mr. Stubbs, KILKENNY CREAM, Ausgrape, Butcher’s Cellar, Sooshi Mango, Sevenly, The Shy Pig, Tempus One, Passion Pop, and Barossa Valley Wine Company brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vintage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vintage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.