Insider Buying: Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG) Insider Acquires 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Vintage Ltd (ASX:AVG – Get Free Report) insider James Williamson purchased 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$1,500,000.00 ($986,842.11).
Australian Vintage Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.26.
Australian Vintage Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Vintage
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Vintage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Vintage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.