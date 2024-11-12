Insider Buying: Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Insider Purchases 2,710 Shares of Stock

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) insider Fred Grossman bought 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $19,972.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,972.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 75,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,656. The company has a market cap of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.69.

Get Coya Therapeutics alerts:

Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COYA. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $169,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coya Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new stake in Coya Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coya Therapeutics by 772.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after acquiring an additional 750,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COYA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on COYA

About Coya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.