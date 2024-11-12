Insider Buying: Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA) Insider Purchases 2,710 Shares of Stock

Coya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) insider Fred Grossman bought 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $19,972.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,972.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Coya Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Coya Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.25. 75,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,656. The company has a market cap of $121.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. Coya Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.69.
Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coya Therapeutics
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COYA. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coya Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on COYA
About Coya Therapeutics
Coya Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of proprietary medicinal products to modulate the function of regulatory T cells (Tregs). The company's product candidate pipeline is based on therapeutic modalities, such as Treg-enhancing biologics, Treg-derived exosomes, and autologous Treg cell therapy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coya Therapeutics
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Coya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.