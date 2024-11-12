Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CAO Sells 785 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CAO Gene Liu sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Thursday, November 7th, Gene Liu sold 445 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $102,350.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Gene Liu sold 1,024 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $230,860.80.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,263,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,370. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.17 and a 200 day moving average of $172.59. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $135.29 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a PE ratio of -160.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 229.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Atlassian by 2,175.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.16.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TEAM

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.