Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) Director Barry C. Huber sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $70,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,411.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.85. 42,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,986. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $530.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.09.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.79%.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.
Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.
