Insider Selling: Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Sells 47,029 Shares of Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $516,378.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,514,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,611,142.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,306 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $114,190.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,400 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $203,136.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,893 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $516,291.93.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,088 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $297,697.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $400,730.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 97,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 212.9% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 127,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

