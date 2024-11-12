Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) CEO Sells 15,875 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,872,615.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,874,874. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Iron Mountain Stock Down 2.5 %

IRM stock traded down $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $114.50. 1,724,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,773. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.99. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $58.55 and a one year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 794.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after buying an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2,193.9% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 518,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 495,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Iron Mountain by 12,953.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 448,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,312,000 after buying an additional 445,207 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

