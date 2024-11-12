Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) EVP Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) EVP Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $499,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,146.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brad Vincent Hutjens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 9,000 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.35, for a total value of $1,011,150.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 13,500 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $1,435,725.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 4,560 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $468,996.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 1,079 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $110,975.15.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brad Vincent Hutjens sold 200 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.85, for a total transaction of $20,370.00.

Nicolet Bankshares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NIC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.76. The company had a trading volume of 50,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,076. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $115.22.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Nicolet Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NIC. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 2,480.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 163,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 157,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,041,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

