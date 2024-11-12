InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 35570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Securities raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.93.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -538.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,900.00%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

