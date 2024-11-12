Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Buys 23,430 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 0.9% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.12. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4936 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

