Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,997 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $13,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.