Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 830 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PFE stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Read Our Latest Report on PFE

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.