Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on IVA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Inventiva from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.
Inventiva Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Inventiva
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Inventiva stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat NASH. The company also develops Odiparcil for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidoses type VI.
Featured Stories
