Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) Holdings Boosted by Addison Advisors LLC

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 646.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 646,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after buying an additional 559,521 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 120,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 104,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,041,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 79,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter.

BSMO opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $24.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

