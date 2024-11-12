Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the October 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance

PGJ stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 161,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,514. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $157.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $775,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.

