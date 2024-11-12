Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the October 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Performance
PGJ stock traded down $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $25.68. The company had a trading volume of 161,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,514. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $19.97 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average is $24.62. The company has a market cap of $157.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.58.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
About Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index, a market-cap-weighted index of Chinese stocks. PGJ was launched on Dec 9, 2004 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.