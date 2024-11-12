Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Major Shareholder Sells $114,190.48 in Stock

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 10,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $114,190.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,482,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,500,781.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 47,029 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $516,378.42.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,400 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $203,136.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 46,893 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $516,291.93.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 27,088 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $297,697.12.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 36,430 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $400,730.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 56,200 shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $618,762.00.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

VPV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.06. The stock had a trading volume of 97,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,471. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.86.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 153,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1,031.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

