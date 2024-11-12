Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 618,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,676,000 after buying an additional 98,505 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 24,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 102,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,939. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $32.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

