Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 442,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC owned 0.65% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 30,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period.

VRP opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.23 and a 52-week high of $24.67.

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

