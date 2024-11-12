Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 12th (ALGM, ALT, ARL, BDL, BIOL, CETX, CNET, CRUS, ENSV, ENV)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 12th:

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

UBS Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT). UBS Group AG issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSE:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR). Capital One Financial Co. issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG began coverage on shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA). UBS Group AG issued a neutral rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

UBS Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON). They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

