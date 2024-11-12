Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

IREN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $18.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Iris Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Iris Energy from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $893,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,954,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,557,000 after buying an additional 717,843 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $675,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IREN opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Iris Energy has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $15.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

