iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,479 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 2.6% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $19,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,424,000 after purchasing an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DGRO opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.46 and a 12-month high of $64.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.