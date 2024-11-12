iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Shares Purchased by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.3% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co owned 0.09% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $12,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 34,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of IDEV traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.59. The stock had a trading volume of 89,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,031. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $71.54. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.74.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

