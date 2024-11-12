iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.5% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after buying an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after buying an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after buying an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $601.67 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $440.41 and a one year high of $603.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $553.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.