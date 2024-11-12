iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUD – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Australia ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.
