iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 474,832 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 271,668 shares.The stock last traded at $53.44 and had previously closed at $54.34.

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 71.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $211,000.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

