iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY) Short Interest Down 85.7% in October

iShares High Yield Active ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares High Yield Active ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BRHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.46. 1,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64. iShares High Yield Active ETF has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $52.20.

Get iShares High Yield Active ETF alerts:

iShares High Yield Active ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.3011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares High Yield Active ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares High Yield Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.