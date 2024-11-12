iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 417.1% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.10. 16,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98. iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.90 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.0716 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2034 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

