iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) is Meridian Management Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Meridian Management Co. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 395,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the quarter. iShares International Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Meridian Management Co. owned about 1.10% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $12,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTF. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $103,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

INTF opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares International Equity Factor ETF

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

