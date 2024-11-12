iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Down 95.8% in October

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the October 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

ILIT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 1,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,164. The company has a market cap of $5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

