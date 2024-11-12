iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Savvy Advisors Inc.

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,182,000 after buying an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

EFA stock opened at $78.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

