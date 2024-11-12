iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Stake Lowered by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,401 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Price Performance

DSI stock opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.73. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12 month low of $83.25 and a 12 month high of $114.84.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

